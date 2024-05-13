ADVERTISEMENT

Revanna’s followers celebrate in Holenarasipur as he gets bail

Updated - May 13, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

The police told the people that nobody was allowed to gather and burst crackers as the model code of conduct was in force.

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of former Minister and Holenarasipur MLA H.D. Revanna | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Followers of former Minister H.D. Revanna burst crackers in Holeanarasipur as soon as he was granted bail in the abduction case by a court in Bengaluru on May 13.

Minutes after the bail was granted, his followers gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Circle at Holeanarasiur, Mr. Revanna’s home town, and celebrated the occasion.

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | Power play, politics, and perversion

They raised slogans praising Revanna and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Holenarasipur police reached the spot and dispersed the gathering. The police told the people that nobody was allowed to gather and burst crackers as the model code of conduct was in force.

