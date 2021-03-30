Revanna’s demand

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has asked the State government to release ₹2,000 crore for improving infrastructure in colleges under the Higher Education Department.

He said at a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday that more than 4.7 lakh students are studying in more than 400 government first-grade colleges, 87 polytechnic colleges and 14 government engineering colleges. However, for the last year, the government had not provided sufficient funds for the construction of classrooms, laboratories, hostels, toilets and libraries.

The department required ₹2,431 crore for the construction of 2,053 classrooms, 1,620 laboratories, 272 libraries and other facilities. The department had submitted a proposal to the State government seeking ₹625 crore for furniture in the colleges. The government should fulfil the demand, he said.

Further, he pointed out that there was a shortage of teaching staff in the State. The government had not filled the posts of principals and teaching staff. Of the total 19,030 sanctioned teaching posts, only 7,572 had been filled, he added.