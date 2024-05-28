Prajwal Revanna video leak: SIT arrests two who had come to HC to seek anticipatory bail

Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested two more people allegedly involved in leaking videos of Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP, from the High Court premises when they had come to seek anticipatory bail.

The duo, Naveen Gowda and Chethan from Hassan, was on the run after the SIT took over the case, and had even applied for anticipatory bail at a sessions court, which was rejected.

They had come to the High Court to move an anticipatory bail petition, when, based on a tip-off, an SIT team caught them.

SIT officials arrested Likhith Gowda, Chethan, and advocate Devraje Gowda on May 12 for allegedly circulating obscene content. The accused are reportedly BJP workers and close associates of the former Hassan MLA and BJP State general secretary Preetham Gowda. Their arrests were made following a complaint by Poornachandra Tejaswi, advocate and JD(S) worker from Hassan, based on which an FIR was registered at the Hassan CEN police station on April 23.

