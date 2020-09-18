Revanna urges govt. to help maize growers

18 September 2020 22:23 IST

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has appealed to the State government to come to the rescue of maize growers, who suffered loss due to dip in price in the market. Farmers have grown maize in about 90,000 ha in the district, he said in a press conference on Friday.

He said the State government was busy transferring officers accepting bribes, but there was none to respond to woes of farmers. “Police officers are paying ₹20 lakh to 30 lakh to get posting in Hassan. Engineers are paying up to ₹1 crore. Officers who get posts after paying so much will not work with honesty,” he said. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government of being ‘a 10% government’, he wanted to know what the PM would call the present BJP government in the State.

He alleged that COVID-19 patients were not getting proper care in government hospitals in Hassan.

