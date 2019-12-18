Revanna threatens dharna

JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna has said his party will stage a dharna in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police in Hassan if the police did not take action against BJP leaders allegedly involved in the assault on JD(S) workers at Nambihalli in two days.

He said at a press conference here on Wednesday that the party had decided to stage a protest against the police on December 6. “However SP Ram Nivas Sepat met JD(S) leaders and requested for some time to take action. Following his request, we withdrew our call for the protest. However, the police have not taken any action so far", he said.

During the clash at Nambihalli in Channarayapatna taluk ahead of the by-election in the neighbouring K.R.Pet, workers of both the BJP and JD(S) were injured. Both the parties had filed complaints against each other.

“The police have arrested people of one faction, but not others. The police are acting as BJP agents. All six JD(S) MLAs and Lok Sabha member will stage the protest in front of the SP’s office along with our party workers", he said.

He also alleged that Police Inspector of Channarayapatna circle has been transferred even as the investigation into the case was going on. “It seems he was transferred because he did not cooperate with the BJP leaders in this case” he said.

Further, the JD(S) leader said the police had not taken any action on the illegal grant of land reserved for those affected by the Hemavati project. “An FIR has been filed against officials and those people who got land illegally. But, the police has not begun the inquiry so far. We will stage a protest on this issue in front of the DC’s office”, he said.