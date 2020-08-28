Karnataka

Revanna tests positive

Hassan

JD(S) leader and Holenarsipur MLA H.D. Revanna tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Friday.

Health Minister B. Sreeramulu, in a tweet, said “I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Mr. Revanna is said to be undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

