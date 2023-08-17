ADVERTISEMENT

Revanna suggests officers follow Vaastu for power station in hospital in Hassan

August 17, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna suggested Hassan district administration construct the power station for the super specialty hospital as per Vaastu Shastra.

In a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Revanna said the super specialty hospital had been constructed by spending about ₹200 crore. “I got the hospital designed and constructed as per Vaastu. Now, the officers should ensure the power station is also designed accordingly. Check with the experts, which should be suitable for the power station”, he said.

Further, he justified his suggestion by saying that hundreds of people would be visiting the hospital, and hence the officers had to be careful in designing it. Mr. Revanna got the super specialty hospital sanctioned for Hassan when he was Minister in-charge of the district earlier.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, MLA Swaroop Prakash, DC C. Sathyabhama, ZP CEO B. R. Poornima, and other officers were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US