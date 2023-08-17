Revanna suggests officers follow Vaastu for power station in hospital in Hassan

August 17, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna suggested Hassan district administration construct the power station for the super specialty hospital as per Vaastu Shastra.

In a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Revanna said the super specialty hospital had been constructed by spending about ₹200 crore. “I got the hospital designed and constructed as per Vaastu. Now, the officers should ensure the power station is also designed accordingly. Check with the experts, which should be suitable for the power station”, he said.

Further, he justified his suggestion by saying that hundreds of people would be visiting the hospital, and hence the officers had to be careful in designing it. Mr. Revanna got the super specialty hospital sanctioned for Hassan when he was Minister in-charge of the district earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, MLA Swaroop Prakash, DC C. Sathyabhama, ZP CEO B. R. Poornima, and other officers were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.