Revanna suggests officers follow Vaastu for power station in hospital in Hassan

August 17, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna suggested Hassan district administration construct the power station for the super specialty hospital as per Vaastu Shastra.

In a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Revanna said the super specialty hospital had been constructed by spending about ₹200 crore. “I got the hospital designed and constructed as per Vaastu. Now, the officers should ensure the power station is also designed accordingly. Check with the experts, which should be suitable for the power station”, he said.

Further, he justified his suggestion by saying that hundreds of people would be visiting the hospital, and hence the officers had to be careful in designing it. Mr. Revanna got the super specialty hospital sanctioned for Hassan when he was Minister in-charge of the district earlier.

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, MLA Swaroop Prakash, DC C. Sathyabhama, ZP CEO B. R. Poornima, and other officers were present at the meeting.

