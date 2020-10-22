Revanna sees Cong., BJP ‘pact’ for bypolls

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has alleged that the Congress and the BJP had an understanding in the by-elections to R.R.Nagar and Sira Assembly constituencies.

He said at a press conference in Hassan on Thursday that both the national parties did not want the JD(S) to grow in the State. The agenda of both the parties was to defeat the JD(S).

He said the State government had no concern for people affected by the floods. The government machinery had been engaged in the election campaign, ignoring the plight of people in northern districts.

Local bodies

Further, Mr. Revanna said the State government had ignored the basic principles of democracy while finalising the reservation for the posts of president and vice-president in urban local bodies. The BJP had planned to assume power in 48 local bodies without required strength. The officers had been supporting the ‘unethical’ practices of the government, he alleged.

He also alleged that the Advocate-General of the State had been “dancing to the tunes of the government” and had changed his statements before the court repeatedly, to please the people in power.