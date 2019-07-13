Revanna seeks divine intervention again

‘Government’s work is god’s work’, goes the saying engraved on the grand building of the State’s Secretariat. Minister for Public Works H.D. Revanna perhaps believes it works in the reverse, given the number of temples he is visiting while the coalition government is in crisis with a spate of resignations.

The Minister on Friday morning visited Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru. A visit to this temple on a Friday in the month of Ashadha is considered “auspicious”.

The Minister told reporters that there was no threat to the coalition government as it was “created by god”.

Mr. Revanna has been visiting temples for the last three to four days. On Tuesday, he was in Sringeri seeking the blessings of goddess Sharadamba at Sharada Peetha. The next day, he left for Tirupati along with a team of senior officers in his department. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Revanna’s younger brother, himself had sent a letter to the joint executive officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, requesting for VVIP break darshan early morning on Thursday. Mr. Revanna was back in Bengaluru to participate in the State Cabinet meeting by noon.

Interestingly, the Minister has been moving around without footwear, even in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha.

The family members of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda have visited many temples and conducted homas since January 2018. Whenever the government has faced a crisis, Mr. Revanna goes on a visit to temples.