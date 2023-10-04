HamberMenu
Revanna questions Congress’ contribution to Muslim community

October 04, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has questioned the contributions of the Congress to the Muslim community.

In a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Revanna said that it was former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who ensured political representation and reservation for the Muslim community. “Let the Congress tell the public what its contributions to the Muslim community are in its 60-year-long rule”, he asked.

He also said that the Congress had no right to question the JD(S) decision to form an alliance with the BJP. “Why should they feel jealous? The issue of alliances is left to our party. I know how weak the Congress has become in the country. It is no longer the Congress that Mahatma Gandhi once led”, he commented.

Further, he added that he would stand by the Muslims of Hassan district until his death.

