Revanna opposes truck terminal near Hemagangothri

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has appealed to the Hassan district administration to stop the construction of the truck terminal coming up next to the Hemagangothri campus near Kenchattahalli on NH-75 in the interest of students and villagers, who have been opposing it.

Mr. Revanna met Deputy Commissioner in Hassan on Monday and conveyed to him that the local people had been opposing the project. “Let the terminal be shifted to some other place. The local gram panchayat has also opposed the terminal. The officer must bring the issue to the notice of the Minister in charge of the district and stop it”, he said.

Earlier, students of Hemagangothri, a University of Mysore campus on the outskirts of Hassan, and residents of Kenchattahalli had staged protests against the truck terminal. The students alleged that the terminal would spoil the academic environment. However, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda had termed the protests politically motivated. Meanwhile, K.Gopalaiah, Minister in charge of the district, had said he was unaware of the issue.

Mr. Revanna, speaking to presspersons, said that he had reiterated people’s demands before the DC. “The Minister is interested only in strengthening the BJP in Hassan. He should give attention to the issue and resolve it during his visit to the district”, he said.