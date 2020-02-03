Revanna opposes move to close new engg. college

The State government has decided to reject the proposal for Visvesvaraya Technological University’s (VTU) affiliation to the new engineering college at Mosale Hosahalli near Hassan, leaving the students worriedM As many as 186 students, of which 100 are girls, are studying in the college started last year.

Former minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, in a press conference here on Monday, said that the government had decided to close the college just because it was sanctioned by H.D. Kumaraswamy, during his tenure as Chief Minister. Citing a letter signed by Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the Higher Education portfolio, the JD(S) leader said the party would oppose the move strongly.

The college was approved during the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. At present, it is functioning in a building belonging to the Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The new building for the engineering college is coming up on 15 acres of land at a cost of ₹58 crore.

Then the BJP had opposed setting up of the college at Mosale Hosahalli, about 15 kilometres from Hassan, where already one government engineering college is functioning.

Ashwath Narayan, the DCM, in his letter, stated that engineering seats in government colleges had been remaining vacant. Opening another college at Mosale Hosahalli would not serve any purpose. He also suggested that the building being constructed could be utilised for skill development.

When The Hindu contacted Rangaswamy, principal, he said the college got clearance from AICTE and the VTU also granted affiliation. “Our students have appeared for the first-semester examination. The second-semester classes will start on February 10. In fact, the admissions in our college are very good. A majority of the students are from rural areas of north Karnataka. The construction of the building is going on. It would be handed over to the college in April.”

The college has got 22 teaching faculty. Eight bright students have got a scholarship, offered by a private company, which supports their education for four years, he said.

Protest planned

Mr. Revanna said that the party would stage a protest opposing the government’s move. “Initially, we will stage a protest in Hassan and later stage a dharna in front of the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru.”