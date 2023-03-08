Revanna objects to laying foundation stone for airport

March 08, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Hassan

Former Minister H.D. Revanna has taken exception to the ceremony for laying the foundation for the airport project, expected to be held on March 13.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had already laid the foundation stone for the project, and there was no need for another event, he said in a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday.

“I do respect Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. But, we cannot accept him laying the foundation for the works, for which the former PM had already laid the foundation stone. The airport project was initiated in 2007, and then itself, Mr. Deve Gowda had laid the foundation”, he said.

The work did not proceed further due to political reasons after the foundation laying ceremony. “Now the work has begun. There was no need for another ceremony. I don’t know if Mr. Bommai is aware of the past event”, he said.

He also opposed the inauguration of the HIMS building, citing that construction was still going on. “The ruling party is in a hurry. Where was the need to inaugurate the buildings, which are not yet ready, when the party is hoping to win 140 seats”, he commented.

Mr. Revanna also said the only achievement of the BJP government was sanctioning 49 liquor licences for Hassan city. “Let the Excise Minister inaugurate all the liquor shops he sanctioned for the city”, he said.