Revanna, M.B. Patil tour affected areas

The former Ministers H.D. Revanna and M.B. Patil toured parts of Belagavi district that were affected by floods. The leaders met flood-affected families and consoled them.
While Mr. Revanna visited families in Khanapur and Hire Hattiholi villages, Mr. Patil and the former Minister Satish Jarkiholi visited flood victims in Gokak and surrounding areas.
Mr. Revanna later told journalists that he would urge the BJP government headed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to take up flood relief on a war footing.
“Now that Mr. Yediyurappa has expanded his Cabinet to include 17 Ministers, he and his Cabinet colleagues should rush to the aid of the affected,” he said. Mr. Revanna accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of unduly favouring Odisha over Karnataka. “
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor