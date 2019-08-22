Karnataka

Revanna, M.B. Patil tour affected areas

The former Ministers H.D. Revanna and M.B. Patil toured parts of Belagavi district that were affected by floods. The leaders met flood-affected families and consoled them.

While Mr. Revanna visited families in Khanapur and Hire Hattiholi villages, Mr. Patil and the former Minister Satish Jarkiholi visited flood victims in Gokak and surrounding areas.

Mr. Revanna later told journalists that he would urge the BJP government headed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to take up flood relief on a war footing.

“Now that Mr. Yediyurappa has expanded his Cabinet to include 17 Ministers, he and his Cabinet colleagues should rush to the aid of the affected,” he said. Mr. Revanna accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of unduly favouring Odisha over Karnataka. “

