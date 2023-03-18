Revanna in favour of fielding Raje Gowda, holds meeting in Hassan

March 18, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Hassan

Former Minister H.D. Revanna, on Friday, held a meeting of party functionaries at the residence of K.M. Raje Gowda in Hassan. They discussed the consequences if Mr. Raje Gowda was fielded as the JD(S) candidate in Hassan.

Mr. Raje Gowda, who entered as the third aspirant for the JD(S) ticket after H.P.Swaroop and Bhavani Revanna, said he was ready to contest if both Mr. Revanna and party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy agreed to campaign for the party. “I received a call from Deve Gowda, national president of the party. He said he was in favour of fielding me as he had promised long ago. Mr. Kumaraswamy also spoke to me, and he said he would take a decision after consulting Mr. Deve Gowda”, he said.

He also said that the JD(S) would win all seven constituencies if Mr. Revanna and Mr. Kumaraswamy worked together, keeping aside their differences. A few members of the Hassan City Municipal Council and former members of the CMC attended the meeting.

It is said that Mr. Revanna is in favour of fielding Mr. Raje Gowda, as Mr. Kumaraswamy has opposed the candidacy of Ms. Bhavani Revanna. Meanwhile, Mr. Swaroop has continued to campaign in the constituency.