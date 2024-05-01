GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revanna holds rituals at his home in Holenarasipur

May 01, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister H.D. Revanna, facing charges of sexual abuse, was busy with homa at his residence in Holenarasipur on Wednesday.

The SIT, investigating allegations of sexual abuse against Mr. Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, summoned him for questioning. It is said that the police pasted copies of the notice on the front wall of his residence.

When media people reached Holenarasipur on the day, priests were busy holding rituals inside Mr. Revanna’s hose. Mr. Revanna and his wife, Bhavani Revanna, took part in the rituals. Mr. Revanna, who is known for his holding rituals, conducted homa at his home to come out of the problems that his family has been facing, it is said.

As he came out of his house after completing the rituals, Mr. Revanna said that the allegations against him were part of a conspiracy. He would speak about all of them later.

