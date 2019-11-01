Revanna hits out at Siddaramaiah

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has come down heavily on Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for his recent comments on the JD(S). “It was the Congress leaders who came forward to form the coalition government, we never went to seek their support”, he said at a press conference here on Thursday.

During the last Assembly elections, Mr. Revanna said, then Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed the JD(S) as the B-team of the BJP. “Rahul Gandhi made that statement at the behest of some Congress leaders. We lost around 20 seats because of such baseless comments. Later, they came to us to form the government. But now Siddaramaiah says he is fed up of the JD(S).”

The JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda agreed for the coalition only to keep the communal forces out of power. “We suffered for 14 months. I was repeatedly called super CM, but I could not get a Circle Inspector or a DySP, who had worked for us in the past, posted to Bengaluru”, he said.

As many as 14 MLAs of the Congress resigned. That party could not keep its flock together. “If 14 MLAs of the Congress resign, what we could do? Along with them, three of our MLAs went with them”, he said.

Further, he said everybody knew who was behind the defeat of Mr. Deve Gowda in Tumakuru and Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya. During the elections to Karnataka Milk Federation, Congress leaders sent their KMF directors to BJP leaders.

Works

Mr. Revanna and JD(S) MLAs A.T. Ramaswamy, K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, and K.S.Lingesh alleged that the BJP government had stopped works related to the Water Resources Department worth over ₹7,500 croresin the southern districts. Similarly, many works related to the Public Works Department, which had been approved by the previous government and passed by the Legislative Assembly, had been stopped.