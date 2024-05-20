Revanna granted bail in sexual harassment case

Janata Dal (S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna was granted bail in the sexual harassment case registered against him in Holenarsipur Town police station on April 28, on Monday.

The Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru, that had been hearing his bail plea had given him interim bail till Monday, on Friday. The court gave him bail in the case on Monday. It directed Mr. Revanna to deposit of ₹5 lakh and provide two sureties.

Mr. Revanna was booked for sexual harassment under Section 354 A and 354 D of the Indian Penal Code on April 28, based on a complaint by a former domestic help in their house. Both Mr. Revanna and his son “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna were accused in the case. Mr. Prajwal Revanna has been booked for rape while Mr. Revanna for sexual harassment.

Mr. Revanna was arrested in an abduction case by the Special Investigation Team, probing the alleged multiple instances of sex abuse by Mr. Prajwal Revanna, and he was granted bail by the same special court on May 13.

