Revanna demands probe

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D.Revanna has demanded an investigation into alleged corruption in awarding contracts of work, as complained by the association of contractors.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Revanna said the president of the contractors’ association had alleged that officers and elected representatives had been taking 40% of the project cost as a bribe. The association president had written to the Prime Minister. The Congress had also complained to the Governor on this issue. The government should probe the issue and bring out the truth, he said.

Many contractors had not been able to get their dues after completing their works. They would not get the money unless they paid bribes in advance. “They have to pay up to 40% of the project cost as a bribe to get their bills cleared”, he said.

Regarding the Council elections, the JD(S) leader alleged that a leader of a prominent party had been demanding ₹25,000 each from panchayat development officers as campaign fund.

Contractors’ protest

Earlier in the day, members of the Karnataka State Contractors Association addressed a press conference in Hassan and reiterated the allegation of corruption in awarding contracts. R.Manjunath, vice-president of the association, said the allegations made by association president D. Kempanna in his letter to the Prime Minister were true. If the government failed to act on the issue, the association would take out a huge protest, he said.

Association’s Hassan district unit president Karle Indresh said if officials and otherswere subjected to a lie detector test, details of corruption would come out.

The association also demanded the government release ₹22,000 crore, which had been due to contractors in various departments.