Revanna comes down heavily on Congress

September 12, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has come down heavily on the Congress for criticising the proposed alliance of the JD(S)-BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

In a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Revanna asked, “What is their problem if we go with the BJP? It is left to us to go with either the B-team or the A-team, why should they get worried? No matter with whom we go, we will not distance ourselves from the minorities,” he said.

The former Minister said that it was Deve Gowda who introduced reservations for Muslims. The Congress ill-treated Deve Gowda and removed him from the Prime Minister’s post. “Narendra Modi respects Deve Gowda,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he alleged the State government had failed to respond to the woes of farmers in the State. Due to drought, crops in over 2.3 lakh ha had been badly hit. “The government is concentrating only on the guarantees, not bothered about the farming community”, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.