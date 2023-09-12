ADVERTISEMENT

Revanna comes down heavily on Congress

September 12, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has come down heavily on the Congress for criticising the proposed alliance of the JD(S)-BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

In a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Revanna asked, “What is their problem if we go with the BJP? It is left to us to go with either the B-team or the A-team, why should they get worried? No matter with whom we go, we will not distance ourselves from the minorities,” he said.

The former Minister said that it was Deve Gowda who introduced reservations for Muslims. The Congress ill-treated Deve Gowda and removed him from the Prime Minister’s post. “Narendra Modi respects Deve Gowda,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he alleged the State government had failed to respond to the woes of farmers in the State. Due to drought, crops in over 2.3 lakh ha had been badly hit. “The government is concentrating only on the guarantees, not bothered about the farming community”, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US