Revanna comes down heavily on Congress

September 12, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has come down heavily on the Congress for criticising the proposed alliance of the JD(S)-BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

In a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Revanna asked, “What is their problem if we go with the BJP? It is left to us to go with either the B-team or the A-team, why should they get worried? No matter with whom we go, we will not distance ourselves from the minorities,” he said.

The former Minister said that it was Deve Gowda who introduced reservations for Muslims. The Congress ill-treated Deve Gowda and removed him from the Prime Minister’s post. “Narendra Modi respects Deve Gowda,” he said.

Further, he alleged the State government had failed to respond to the woes of farmers in the State. Due to drought, crops in over 2.3 lakh ha had been badly hit. “The government is concentrating only on the guarantees, not bothered about the farming community”, he said.

