Revanna, Bhavani Revanna hold party workers’ meeting in Holenarsipur

April 12, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister H.D. Revanna and his wife, Bhavani Revanna, on Wednesday, appealed to the party workers to work for the party’s victory in all seven constituencies of the district.

The couple addressed a workers’ meeting at Holenarsipur. Mr. Revanna said the party had worked for the welfare of all sections of society and brought in many development projects for the State and the district. The people should vote for the party considering its contributions to the district, he said. He also ruled out the possibility of him contesting as an Independent candidate. 

Ms. Bhavani Revanna told the workers not to expect Mr. Revanna to campaign extensively in Holenarsipur as he had the responsibility for campaigning in other constituencies of the district. “You are all brothers and sisters of Revanna. You take on the responsibility of the campaign. Go on campaigning within your wards, villages in the evenings and appeal to the voters”, she said.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Revanna said that he would accept the decision of H.D. Deve Gowda with regard to the candidate for the Hassan seat. Answering a question, he said he would accept if Mr. Deve Gowda chose an “ordinary worker” as a candidate for Hassan.

