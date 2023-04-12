HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanna, Bhavani Revanna hold party workers’ meeting in Holenarsipur

April 12, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister H.D. Revanna and his wife, Bhavani Revanna, on Wednesday, appealed to the party workers to work for the party’s victory in all seven constituencies of the district.

The couple addressed a workers’ meeting at Holenarsipur. Mr. Revanna said the party had worked for the welfare of all sections of society and brought in many development projects for the State and the district. The people should vote for the party considering its contributions to the district, he said. He also ruled out the possibility of him contesting as an Independent candidate. 

Ms. Bhavani Revanna told the workers not to expect Mr. Revanna to campaign extensively in Holenarsipur as he had the responsibility for campaigning in other constituencies of the district. “You are all brothers and sisters of Revanna. You take on the responsibility of the campaign. Go on campaigning within your wards, villages in the evenings and appeal to the voters”, she said.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Revanna said that he would accept the decision of H.D. Deve Gowda with regard to the candidate for the Hassan seat. Answering a question, he said he would accept if Mr. Deve Gowda chose an “ordinary worker” as a candidate for Hassan.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.