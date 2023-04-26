Revanna, Bhavani campaign for Swaroop in Hassan

April 26, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister H.D. Revanna and his wife and JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna campaigned for party candidate H.P. Swaroop in Hassan on Wednesday. Both leaders appealed to the public to get the party candidate elected, defeating BJP candidate Preetham Gowda.

They launched the campaign after offering prayers at Anjaneya Temple in the city. Addressing the public in the procession, Ms. Bhavani said she was also an aspirant for party ticket to contest for Hassan seat. However, she did not want to go against the wishes of her father-in-law H.D. Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister. “Mr. Swaroop has two mothers. Lalithakka gave birth to him. Now, I am taking his responsibility,” she said.

Next month, she said, Mr. Deve Gowda would be celebrating his 90th birthday. The people of Hassan should get all seven candidates in the district elected, and that would serve as his noble birthday gift. “Mr. Revanna has brought many development projects for the district. During the tenure of H.D. Kumaraswamy, the district saw development in all sectors. We all should work towards bringing the party to power to implement the schemes for the poor and women that Mr. Kumaraswamy has promised,” she said.

She also took serious exception to Mr. Preetham Gowda’s recent comments on Mr. Revanna. She said the people of the constituency should give a fitting reply to the MLA in the elections.

Mr. Revanna, Mr. Swaroop and others took part in the procession.