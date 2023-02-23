Revanna, Bhavani begin campaign in Hassan

February 23, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Hassan

Former Minister H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna began the party campaign in Hassan Assembly constituency by offering special prayers at Rameshwara Temple at Doddapura near Hassan on Thursday.

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna and other leaders of the party were present at the temple. It is not yet clear who will be party’s candidate for Hassan constituency.

Mr. Revanna told the media that whatever Deve Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy and C.M. Ibrahim decide would be the final with regard to the party’s candidate for Hassan. “Bhavani has not fixed any tours in the constituency. I will meet the workers and travel across the constituency. Bhavani, Prajwal Revanna and Swaroop (JD-S leader) will accompany me,” he said.