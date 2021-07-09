Revanna alleges corruption in Yettinahole project works

Alleging large-scale corruption in the execution of the Yettinahole project, former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has demanded a judicial enquiry or a CBI probe into the issue. At a press conference in Hassan on Friday, he said the project was approved with an estimated cost of ₹12,900 crore. However, the present government had proposed to revise the estimate cost to ₹ 23,000 crore. Though the government had not yet got approval for the revised estimate, it had already allotted works worth ₹16,000 crores.

The former Minister also alleged that some officers of the Water Resources Department, including the Managing Director of Visvesaraya Jala Nigam Limited, were engaged in corruption and that government had not taken action against them. With regard to the Yettinahole project work in Hassan district, Mr. Revanna said the officers had created bogus bills for the work never done.