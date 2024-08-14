Revanna alleges Congress govt. stopping development projects in Hassan

Former Minister H.D. Revanna has alleged that the Congress government was trying to stop the development projects that were sanctioned to the district when the JD(S) was in power.

In a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Revanna said that sufficient land was earmarked for an Indian Institute of Technology in Hassan. There had been efforts to divert the land meant for the project. Similarly, in the case of the airport project, the original plan had been ignored.

“Some people interested in vindictive politics against the family of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, have been causing damage to development projects in the district. They are under the impression that the politics of Deve Gowda and his family members has come to an end in the district. I have seen ups and downs in my 40-year-long political career,” he said.

The former Minister said some officers had made decisions without consulting elected representatives. “I know what is happening in the offices of the Revenue Department and several other departments. I will not keep quiet if they take decisions against the interests of the people of the district,” he added.

Hassan MLA H.P. Swaroop and district JD(S) president K.S. Lingesh were present at the press conference.