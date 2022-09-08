Revanna alleges airport plan changed by officers

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has alleged that the airport being constructed at Boovanahalli on the outskirts of Hassan city was not in tune with the original plan of the project. The elected representatives and the officers changed the plan to take over a portion of the land, originally identified for the project.

Addressing a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Revanna said the airport complex would include opportunities for investment and provide jobs for at least 6,500 people as per the original plan. But, now the project had been changed. “The officers and MLA of Hassan have changed the plan. They have recommended the government reduce the extent of land required for the project. Those into real estate business are getting the benefit of this changed plan,” he said.

He also criticised IAS officer R. Girish, who was Deputy Commissioner of Hassan till recently, for the change in the plan. He urged the government to stop the project work if it had no intention to implement it as per the original plan.

Regarding the recent JD(S) workers’ meeting in Hassan, Mr. Revanna said it was convened to discuss issues concerned to the party workers, not to declare the candidate. “There were some rowdy-sheeters in the meeting. Who sent them to the meeting? Who is behind all this? I have informed Hassan SP about the rowdy-sheeters who created ruckus in the meeting,” he said.

He also wanted to know why there were no police at the meeting. “The SP deputed more than 500 policemen for the procession of Ganapati, but not to the party meeting,” he said.

Further, he said the party leadership would decide the candidate. “Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, party’s State president C.M. Ibrahim, MLAs of the district, and other senior leaders will decide the candidate,” he said.