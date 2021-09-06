Karnataka

Revanasiddappa Darge dead

Revanasiddappa S. Darge, senior journalist and Lingayat community organiser, died in Belagavi on Sunday. He was 56. He was admitted to a private hospital after he suffered a stroke some time ago.

He worked for several Kannada dailies, including Hosa Diganta in Belagavi, Bidar and Kalaburagi. As a member of the committee seeking religion status for Lingayat, he had organised several meetings and rallies across North Karnataka.

He founded the NGO Basava Bheema Sene in Belagavi to create awareness about the ideologies of Basaveshwara and Ambedkar. The NGO felicitated teachers in the name of Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh, woman activists who opened schools for girl children over a century ago in Maharashtra.


