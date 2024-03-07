Revamped Sharanabasaveshwar Lake Garden inaugurated

March 07, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and district in-charge Priyank Kharge inaugurated the revamped Sharanabasaveshwar Lake Garden here on Thursday. The lake was closed for the public during the pandemic.

Mr. Kharge said that besides gardens, all lakes, including Kere Bhosga and Khaja Kotnoor, will be rejuvenated and developed.

Reiterating that the State government and the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) are committed to ensuring the overall development of the region, Mr. Kharge asked newly appointed Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Chairman Mazhar Alam Khan to take up lake rejuvenation works on priority basis.

Lauding the efforts of Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai, who took special interest in revamping the Lake Garden, Mr. Kharge appealed to the people to preserve gardens for future generations. He also released a documentary film on Sharanabasaveshwar Lake and the lake website on the occasion.

Buffalo milk

Mr. Kharge released buffalo milk packets, a newly launched product of Kalaburagi-Bidar and Yadgir unit of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

The Minister advised federation chairman R.K. Patil to take steps to increase milk production.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh, MLAs, Mr. Bajpai, Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena and city corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil were present.