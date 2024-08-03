The Namma Bengaluru Aquarium (previously known as Government Aquarium) in Cubbon Park was bustling with children and tourists on a weekday afternoon. The landmark aquarium, established in 1983, underwent a makeover in the last couple of years. Post-makeover, it was opened to the public on May 31.

The old building had only one level to display different kinds of fish. The revamped aquarium has a two-floor ‘Theme Aquarium’, a ‘Marine Fish Tunnel’, a ‘Japanese Koi Fish Pond’ with a capacity of 1 lakh litres, and a feeding facility along with a souvenir store and a cafeteria.

Sushma, along with her young son, was feeding the fish in the koi pond. “I had visited the old aquarium when I was a child. I recently saw online that it was renovated and brought my son. He has been enjoying his experience here,” she said.

Then there was Kiran Reddy, who had come to Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh with his wife and son for a vacation. “We are seeing something like this for the first time. My son really liked the Sahyadri Aquatic Haven,” he said.

Sahyadri Aquatic Haven is one of the displays in the Theme Aquarium inspired by the landscape of the Sahyadri range.

The ‘Marine Fish Tunnel’, with a capacity of 75,000 litres, is among the most popular attractions. Observing the different species were three college students. One among them exclaimed, “This fish looks like the one from (the movie) Finding Nemo!”

The trio were not aware of the existence of the aquarium. “We got to know that there was an old structure, and it has been renovated. So, we came to check it out. It has been fun so far,” said Shreya, who was in the group.

Bengaluru aquarium hosts unique marine and fresh water species

The aquarium hosts unique marine and fresh water species like the Blue Fang, Moorish Idol, Discus Fish, Gourami, Lion Fish and Jelly fish among others. The footfall has almost doubled ever since the renovation, according to Namma Bengaluru Aquarium, who now run the aquarium on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Department of Fisheries.

“On weekdays, we see close to 700 visitors. In weekends, the number often crosses 1,500,” said S. Nandakumar, director of Namma Bengaluru Aquarium.

A training classroom and a museum are also in the works.

“We received feedback from visitors that while they like the species we currently have, they also want to see more big-size fish. Hence, we will have big varieties like the Blacktip Reef Shark and Moon Jellyfish in the museum. Work on the museum is expected to be completed soon.”

The aquarium has not been formally inaugurated after the renovation. According to sources, authorities in the Department of Fisheries are awaiting the availability of Minister of fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankal. S. Vaidya for the formal inauguration.

Entry tickets at the aquarium are priced at ₹95 for adults and ₹30 for children on weekdays, and ₹100 for adults and ₹40 for children on weekends.

