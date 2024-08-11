REVA University student ends life in PG accommodation

A student of a private college was found dead at his paying guest accommodation in Yelahanka on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Tanveer, 21, a second-year BSc student at REVA University and a native of Budgam district in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Tanveer was found dead in his room Sunday morning. Other students at accommodation informed the police. The police said that they found a death note, in which the deceased has said that no one was responsible for his death. Further investigation is on to ascertain whether any foul play was involved.

The police have filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and the body has been sent for autopsy.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.