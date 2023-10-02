REVA University promotes innovative grow bag vegetable cultivation and vertical gardening

October 02, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a bid to encourage sustainable agriculture and foster a culture of self-reliance in food security, REVA University launched educative initiatives in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, and environmental conservation. REVA Krushi Tech Project (RKTP), a vision of P. Shyama Raju the chancellor, is portrayed as the promotion of education with entrepreneurship and ecological sustenance.

At the event held at REVA University as part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, the Chancellor officially launched the vertical modular agritecture and grow bag planting on the campus. Under the RKTP, the green life initiative with the grow bag, and vertical gardening plans offers innovative solutions for cultivating vegetables and herbs within limited spaces and paving the way for a greener and healthier environment, said a release.

