REVA University celebrates Founder’s Day

REVA University celebrated its Founder’s Day recently, which saw awards being presented to distinguished personalities to acknowledge their contribution in their respective fields.

The recipients of REVA Lifetime Achievement Awards were Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Chancellor of Central University of Rajasthan and former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO); and K. Raghavendra Rao, film director, screenwriter, choreographer and producer.

The recipient of REVA Excellence Award was G. Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister, DRDO Chairman, Secretary in the Department of Defence Research and Development, and Director General of Aeronautical Development Agency.

Since the inception of REVA University, these awards have been given away to eminent personalities.

The event coincided with the birthday of founder-chancellor P. Shyama Raju, and a documentary showcasing his role and success as an educationist was screened.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Raju said learning is a never-ending process. He expressed his appreciation for the contribution of the management, students, faculty and staff towards the success of REVA University.