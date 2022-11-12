Rev. Kittel’s kin visits places in Karnataka where Kannada lexicographer lived and worked

Yves Patrick Meyere, great great grandson, and Almuth Barbara Eleonore Meyer, great granddaughter of Rev. Ferdinand Kittel pose before his statue in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The fact that we are in this beautiful land traversed by my great great grandfather Reverend F. Kittel, who worked for the people and cause of Kannada, is an emotional moment,” said Yves Patrick Meyer, great great grandson of Rev. Kittel, a missionary and Indologist most famous for his studies of the Kannada language and for producing a pioneering Kannada-English dictionary.

Mr. Meyer, who is in Karnataka with his mother Almuth Barbara Eleonore Meyer (great granddaughter of Kittel) to attend various functions, had memorable moments in Dharwad on Friday, as they walked around the places where Rev. Kittel had worked. On Saturday, at Dakshina Kannada, a statue of Rev. Kittel was unveiled on the premises of Karnataka Theological College, attended by the Meyers.

The family of Rev. Kittel will be in Bengaluru on Sunday to participate in a function where Prashanth Pandit, a documentary filmmaker working on a film on Rev. Kittel, will launch a digitally recreated old font named “Kittel font”.

Warm reception

At Dharwad, the Meyers, and their relative Frederick Stormer, went around Hebich Memorial Church in Dharwad, Basel Mission School, garlanded the statue of Rev. Kittel, interacted with students of Kittel College, and also posed for selfies with them.

Overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by the people, the mother and son announced that they would be happy to donate the Kannada books, spectacles, and other articles used by Rev. Kittel that have been carefully preserved by the family.

Love of people

Later, speaking at the felicitation accorded to them at Zilla Sahitya Bhavana jointly by Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha and CSI College, they shared the happiness that the visit had brought to them. Mr. Meyer said that after visiting Dharwad, he finally had the answer as to why his great great grandfather chose to spend four decades in the Kannada land in the 19th century.

Briefing about Rev. Kittel’s love for the people of Karnataka and Kannada language, he said that it inspired him to bring out a dictionary with over 70,000 words. He also wrote on Kannada grammar and syntax. He said he was delighted to know about the work of Srinivas Havanur on Rev. Kittel’s contribution.

At Mangaluru, former Vice-Chancellor of Hampi University B. Vivek Rai urged the State government to take up the work of updating Rev. Kittel’s dictionary which was compiled 128 years ago.