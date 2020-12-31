Returning Officer takes ill while on duty

YADGIR

31 December 2020 00:58 IST

A Returning Officer at a counting centre in Raichur was taken to hospital when he suddenly developed breathing problem and other health issues while on duty on Wednesday.

The officer was identified as Chandrashekhar and is working as a lecture in women’s college.

He was shifted to hospital in an ambulance. Reports on his health condition were not available.

