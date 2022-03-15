Return to school: KSE

:

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has appealed to all the girls to return to school, following the High Court’s order on the hijab issue. Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday, he said he welcomed the verdict. “The people who raked up the issue should now tell the girls to return to school. Nobody should lose education”, he said.

Answering a question, he said the State Government would take a decision to help students, who skipped their examinations.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra said the judgment was for all. “Schools and colleges had been affected for the last two months. I hope no student misses out on education.”

BJP State unit vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra welcomed the judgment and exuded confidence that if the matter went to the Supreme Court the State Government’s order would be upheld. He spoke to reporters during his brief visit to Hassan on Tuesday. “The court has delivered its judgment after listening to both the sides in detail. Everyone should follow the court’s verdict. Some people have expressed their wish to challenge the judgment in the Supreme Court. I am confident that the judgment in the highest court will also be in favour of the State Government”, he said.

Some vested interests, he said, were trying the exploit the situation for their selfish motives. They attempted to disturb the law and order in the State. The court’s verdict had put an end to all that, he said.

Girls unhappy

A few Muslim girls have expressed their displeasure over the court verdict.

The students of the Government First Grade College for Women in Hassan told the media “For many years we have been attending classes wearing the hijab. For the last month, we have not been able to attend classes and also missed the classes. The verdict will affect our studies further”, the students said.

They said their parents would not allow them to attend classes without wearing the hijab. “We cannot go against our parents”, they added