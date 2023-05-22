‘Return the money that was not distributed’, Narayana Gowda’s appeal at party meeting in K.R. Pet

May 22, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, who lost the recent elections from K.R. Pet, has sought the return the money that was not distributed during the elections.

Addressing a meeting in K.R. Pet recently, he said “At a few places the money has not reached (the intended recipients). I request you with folded hands to return the money”, he said.

However, Mr Narayana Gowda did not specifically mention if the money was meant for distribution among the BJP party workers engaged in the campaign or the voters.

He said the money returned will be pooled in a trust for the sake of the party. “I don’t want even a single rupee from that”, he said before claiming that he had received reports that the money had not reached many places.

The former Minister also claimed that he had the strength to clear the debts he had incurred.

Mr Narayana Gowda’s remarks were reportedly made a party meeting in K.R. Pet on Friday and the video of the former Minister’s utterances went viral on Monday.

Mr Narayana Gowda, who contested as a BJP candidate in the recent elections, finished third behind the triumphant JD(S) candidate H.T. Manju and the runner-up Congress candidate B.L. Devaraju.