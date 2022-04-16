‘Retrofitting of vehicles must be done at authorised centres’
The Transport Department, on Saturday, announced that motorists who are planning to retrofit their petrol and diesel vehicles to LPG, CNG, and electric vehicles must do it in authorised centres.
In a press release, the Transport Commissioner said that after retrofitting vehicles within 14 days, owners should give an application to the jurisdictional RTO, where the vehicles will be inspected. Only after this process is completed will the registration certificate be updated
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.