Karnataka

Retiring MLCs demand release of local area development grants

Members of the Legislative Council retiring on January 5 next year have demanded the State Government release the funds pending under the local area development grant.

Congress member M. Narayana Swamy, during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, said he and a few other members were retiring on January 5. They had given letters for various works under the local area development fund. “Many works are at different stages. But the Government has not released funds,” he said.

Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said the Government should take a decision on this. RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said he too had discussed the issue with the Chief Minister and would take a decision soon.


