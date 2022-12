December 01, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

V. Srinivas who superannuated after 32 years of service in the armed forces, was given a farewell by the NCC Mysuru Group HQ led by Col. R.R.Menon, Group Commander, and members of NCC Alumni Association here on Wednesday. Col. Srinivas was serving as Group Administrative Offier of Mysuru Group NCC.