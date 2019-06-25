Retired teachers of private aided schools demand pension

The teaching staff of private aided schools have demanded that the State government provide them pension benefits. The teachers, who retired after serving in such schools, have not received any retirement benefits including pension.

At a press conference, Chandrakant Padesura, honorary president, Hassan district unit of Karnataka State Aided Schools and Colleges’ Federation, said around 35,000 teachers, who worked in aided schools set up between 1987 and 1995 were facing the problem. “The government announced aid to our schools in 1995 with no assurance on pension. Those retired after serving for more than 15-20 years have not got anything,” he said.

Manjunath, federation president, said he retired from service on March 31 this year. “Now, I am left with no source of income to fulfil my needs. As we have been taxpayers while in the service, we are not eligible even to apply for old-age pension,” he said.

The teachers demanded that the government fix their pension considering their service.