Retired teacher murdered

A retired teacher who was living alone has been murdered at her residence at Vidyaranyapura.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna Kumari, 65, hailing from Vijayawada. She was living alone in a rented house of another senior citizen, Vasanta Kokila.

On Thursday evening, lights were off in Prasanna Kumari’s house and this raised the suspicion of Vasanta Kokila. When she peeped through the window, she saw Prasanna Kumari lying on the floor with her hands and legs tied up. She raised an alarm and later the police arrived and entered the house.

Prasanna Kumari was strangled to death, the police said. Investigations are under way to ascertain the motive for her murder, the police said.