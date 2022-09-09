Karnataka

Retired teacher murdered

A retired teacher who was living alone has been murdered at her residence at Vidyaranyapura.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna Kumari, 65, hailing from Vijayawada. She was living alone in a rented house of another senior citizen, Vasanta Kokila.

On Thursday evening, lights were off in Prasanna Kumari’s house and this raised the suspicion of Vasanta Kokila. When she peeped through the window, she saw Prasanna Kumari lying on the floor with her hands and legs tied up. She raised an alarm and later the police arrived and entered the house.

Prasanna Kumari was strangled to death, the police said. Investigations are under way to ascertain the motive for her murder, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2022 10:31:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/retired-teacher-murdered/article65872142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY