HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retired sub-inspector arrested for molesting minor girl

August 14, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivajinagar police arrested a 74-year-old retired sub-inspector for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl who was a tenant in his house.

The accused allegedly molested her before the victim raised alarm out of pain. The family members and neighbours rushed the girl to the hospital for treatment before filing the complaint with the police.

The police arrested the accused charging him under the POCSO Act and remanded him to judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused was living with his family and rented out a portion of the house to the family of the victim.

Anxious residents gathered in front of accused’s house as the news of assault spread, leading to a tense situation. The police were deployed to monitor law and order.

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.