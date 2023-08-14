Retired sub-inspector arrested for molesting minor girl

August 14, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Shivajinagar police arrested a 74-year-old retired sub-inspector for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl who was a tenant in his house.

The accused allegedly molested her before the victim raised alarm out of pain. The family members and neighbours rushed the girl to the hospital for treatment before filing the complaint with the police.

The police arrested the accused charging him under the POCSO Act and remanded him to judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused was living with his family and rented out a portion of the house to the family of the victim.

Anxious residents gathered in front of accused’s house as the news of assault spread, leading to a tense situation. The police were deployed to monitor law and order.