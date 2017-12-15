Retired staff call for result-oriented pension adalats

The pensioners of the Indian Railways have called upon authorities to conduct result-oriented pension adalats to help redress the problem of retired railway employees.

The pension adalat held on Friday saw the participation of nearly 20 pensioners from across the Mysuru Division. A representative of the Railway Pensioners’ Welfare Association said some of the cases were long-pending and this includes the revision of the Pension Payment Orders (PPO).

The order for revising the PPO for implementation of the 7th Pay Commission was issued by the Government of India during May 2017, said the association.

In other railway zones, special arrangements have been made to complete the process and the revised PPOs have been issued for payment with arrears with effect from June 1, 2016, the association members added.

Divisional Railway Manager Atul Gupta, who chaired the adalat, said the exercise was result-oriented as a majority of the complaints were resolved on the spot.

On issuing the revised PPOs, he said the matter has been taken up with the Western Railways, which was processing the list and had generated nearly 2,500 PPOs.

“We expect the total number of railway pensioners in the Mysuru Division to be around 6,000,” said Mr. Gupta.

The pensioners wanted the exercise to be held twice a year instead of an annual affair and Mr. Gupta pointed out that based on their suggestion, a similar exercise was held in July 2017 where a majority of the grievances had been redressed.

In the pension adalat, 20 cases were registered, of which 12 were resolved on the spot and two partially cleared. The remaining were being scrutinised and the issue was expected to be sorted out at the earliest, according to the officials.

Senior officials of the Mysuru Divisional Railway were present.