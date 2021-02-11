Retired professors plan agitation

Professors of University of Mysore, who have retired after April 1, 2018, have threatened to begin an agitation from Friday seeking release of full pensionary benefits.
In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellor Hemantha Kumar, the retired professors said they will gather in front of Crawford Hall in Mysuru on Friday and begin their dharna.
“The University is supposed to give DCRG (Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity) and other benefits immediately on the day of superannuation. But, surprisingly, it is not the case in reality. All of us (particularly for those 45 professors, who superannuated after April 1, 2018 till this day), are given only half of the pensionary benefits; the other half of the amount is due to us from the University”, the letter said.
The retired professors are upset with the authorities for their failure to release the full pensionary benefits despite several representations made to the Vice-Chancellor. Though the University issued revised pension orders in May 2020, the arrears due to us are not yet paid, the letter said.
Bengaluru University, Davangere University, Karnatak University, Kuvempu University, Mangalore University and all Government colleges in Karnataka have already released full pensionary benefits to the professors, who had retired after April 1, 2018.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath