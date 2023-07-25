ADVERTISEMENT

Retired physical education lecturer found dead

July 25, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

M.G. Vishwanath, a retired lecturer in physical education and a well-known athletic coach, was found dead on the railway tracks at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga city on Tuesday. It is suspected to be a case of suicide. 

Vishwanath, 70, is survived by his wife and a son. He had returned from Bengaluru after meeting his son. It is not clear what prompted him to take such an extreme step.

Vishwanath retired as a lecturer from DVS Independent PU College in Shivamogga in October 2012, after serving the college for over 30 years. All through his career, he encouraged and trained many students to become athletes and take part in major sports events at the national and international level. He also worked as a coach at national and international sports events, according to a communication from the DVS College.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can call the State’s helpline 104 for counselling.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US