HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retired physical education lecturer found dead

July 25, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

M.G. Vishwanath, a retired lecturer in physical education and a well-known athletic coach, was found dead on the railway tracks at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga city on Tuesday. It is suspected to be a case of suicide. 

Vishwanath, 70, is survived by his wife and a son. He had returned from Bengaluru after meeting his son. It is not clear what prompted him to take such an extreme step.

Vishwanath retired as a lecturer from DVS Independent PU College in Shivamogga in October 2012, after serving the college for over 30 years. All through his career, he encouraged and trained many students to become athletes and take part in major sports events at the national and international level. He also worked as a coach at national and international sports events, according to a communication from the DVS College.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can call the State’s helpline 104 for counselling.)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.