Retired physical education lecturer found dead

July 25, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

M.G. Vishwanath, a retired lecturer in physical education and a well-known athletic coach, was found dead on the railway tracks at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga city on Tuesday. It is suspected to be a case of suicide.

Vishwanath, 70, is survived by his wife and a son. He had returned from Bengaluru after meeting his son. It is not clear what prompted him to take such an extreme step.

Vishwanath retired as a lecturer from DVS Independent PU College in Shivamogga in October 2012, after serving the college for over 30 years. All through his career, he encouraged and trained many students to become athletes and take part in major sports events at the national and international level. He also worked as a coach at national and international sports events, according to a communication from the DVS College.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can call the State’s helpline 104 for counselling.)